Letter to the editor: Usher's actions disappointing, ignorant

As a family nurse practitioner, I was very concerned to read about Rep. Barry Usher in our local newspaper. How sad that a legislator is so ignorant about the benefit of wearing a mask as recommended. He clearly is behind in his understanding of science and promoting public health in the midst of a pandemic. It is concerning that he is a legislator, making decisions with such a knowledge deficit. The article in which he is mentioned was about the U.S. Surgeon General visit to Montana last week and his request that legislators mask up in the upcoming session. He needs to wear a mask, as do his colleagues, for the protection of each other.

Rayne Beach

Whitefish

