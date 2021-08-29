Letter to the editor: Using kids as weapon in war on masks? Shame on you.

I am tired of the vocal minority attempting to control the narrative around masks. Masks are worn to protect others. I am vaccinated and not worried too much about the infection. However, I participate in our community, which includes vulnerable people such as seniors and immune-compromised. If the most significant sacrifice I have to make to help keep my community safe is to wear a mask, so be it.

For you parents, using your children as a weapon in this “war on masks,” shame on you. You are teaching children that they do not need to follow rules that our community deems important. You are teaching them that the individual is more important than the community. Your grandparents and great-grandparents, who survived world wars and rations, would be saddened by your selfish behaviors.

Stop bellowing that “the parents in Billings do not want mask mandates.” I am a parent in Billings, and I wholeheartedly support Superintendent Upham’s decision to enforce a mask mandate.

Lastly, I have been watching the ‘dialogue’ on social media about this mandate. The volume of grammatical and spelling errors makes it abundantly apparent that the children of these parents desperately need formalized education. Your kids want to go to school, let them. Stop using them as pawns in your perceived culture war.