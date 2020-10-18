Letter to the editor: USPS is crucial

The United States Postal Service is crucial in ensuring my family gets the medication we need to live. My husband, Paul, and I are in our 60s and live in Havre. I have suffered from Guillain-Barre Syndrome since 1995, which causes paralysis occasionally and residual paralysis in my fingertips alongside stability issues while walking. I have chronic back pain due to a car accident in 1991. I also have to deal with absentee epilepsy and hypothyroidism. I have to take medication for all of these health issues so I can survive and have a good quality of life. Paul also has to take medication for various health issues including heart disease, COPD, and rheumatoid arthritis.

My husband and I are low income, and we live two miles from the pharmacy. We aren’t always able to get there due to gas and vehicle breakdown, and in severe weather during the winter months it’s difficult to routinely drive to pick up our prescriptions. Without the USPS, we would not be able to get the medications we need when we need them. We are very worried that the delays in the USPS will cause us to lapse on our medication, and that would be disastrous for our family.

Congress left us out to dry and took more time off this summer than they spent working together to help Montanans. The politicization of the USPS hurts all Montanans, and it needs to be fully funded now.