Letter to the editor: USPS slowdown is troublesome

As a long-time resident of rural central Montana, I am very concerned about the “slowdown” in the United States Postal Service. This slowdown in delivery services should concern all of us in America and especially in rural America where we have traditionally relied on the postal service to deliver everything from baby chicks to Montgomery Ward catalogues! And, indeed it still provides a terribly valuable service even in today’s high-tech environment. Furthermore, many of us rely upon the postal service to deliver essential life-saving medicines.
If you are not aware of this postal issue, I urge you to Google “post office slowdown” to apprise yourself of this important happening and how it especially affects the rural individuals of America. Kim Wyman, the Republican Secretary of State, stated, “Election officials are very concerned if the post office is reducing service.”
Moreover, I encourage you to contact our congressmen and demand that hearings be held to determine what is happening to our mail delivery service.
Clay Dunlap
Lewistown
