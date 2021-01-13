Letter to the editor: Utter lack of leadership

I applaud The Billings Gazette Opinion article condemning Sen. Daines and his plan to attempt to subvert the will of the American people by voting against ratifying the presidential election results. Daines does not represent a vast number of his constituents with this decision, regardless of political affiliation. Standing up to this unpatriotic attempt at subverting our Constitution, and revealing this action for what it is, a blatant capitulation to Donald Trump, is necessary to preserve our democracy. Daines’ behavior is shameful, and demonstrates his utter lack of leadership and abandonment of his responsibilities to his office.