Letter to the editor: Vaccination has lowered COVID case numbers

I have not had a flu vaccine for years due to concern about their ingredients and side effects. When the pandemic was at its height, I was privy to the incredible suffering of COVID. When I lost a cousin and friends to this disease, I knew the reported deaths were real. I began to research. The data shows we are 100 times more likely to die from COVID than the vaccine.

Yes, this vaccine is not perfect; none are. Yes, it is being pushed in an inappropriate way. And yes there is a lot of misinformation and conspiracy theories on the internet. We are also in a time of political division where it seems everyone has a contention about something. Furthermore, data shows that COVID cases dropped dramatically once the vaccines began. It does work.

My second reason for the vaccine: I do not want to see anyone suffer because I chose to think only about myself. The medical system is overwhelmed right now due to too many resources going to COVID patients. It does affect all of us. Many people who were anti-vaccine have now regretted their decisions and died. Don't be one of them.

Susan Pasini

Boulder

