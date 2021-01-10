Letter to the editor: Vaccine production slow

Why is this country so very slow at producing the vaccine? There must be labs all over the United States with the ability to produce it. I believe UM and MSU were looking for the vaccine. Why can't they be taught how to make the vaccine?
I have a brother in a nursing home with kidney failure, an aunt in assisted living — elderly and diabetic — and nothing yet. I did see politicians getting their vaccine and personally I think none of them should get one: We could live without them.
Scott Reynolds
Park City