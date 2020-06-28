Letter to the editor: Vendors encroaching on public right-of-ways

I have taken notice of the recent proliferation of fireworks stands and that their advertising signs have been placed on Montana’s public-owned right-of-ways. These fireworks vendors are for-profit businesses, and their use of public right-of-ways in furtherance of their businesses, without permit, is an obvious encroachment. This appears to me to be a blatant violation of MCA, Title 60: Highways and Transportation, Chapter 6: Highway Encroachments. These for-profit venders, in my opinion, do not deserve any special consideration. So I have to ask: Has any action been taken to have these signs removed from public property? And if not, why not?