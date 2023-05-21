Gov. Greg Gianforte's veto of Senate Bill 442 risks losing a historic opportunity to allocate much-needed funds toward addressing critical issues affecting Montana veterans, counties, rural communities, ranchers, farmers, hunters, wildlife, habitat, and public access. The veto's implications are significant and harm Montanans. SB 442 received broad support from over 130 members of the Montana Legislature, including Republicans, Democrats, and Independents. This level of bipartisan agreement is commendable, particularly in an era characterized by political division.

Given the substantial support for SB 442, the veto decision by Gianforte is perplexing. To ensure democratic processes are upheld, please contact Gianforte’s office and request that he transmits his veto notification to Secretary of State, Christi Jacobsen. This action will initiate the polling process for a legislative vote that could override the veto. Strong democracy requires citizen involvement. Please get involved.