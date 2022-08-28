Letter to the editor: Vicious dogs need dealt with

I love dogs--I lost my little buddy, Flash, in 2019 and still mourn him. He was 16 when he left--he was my friend for a long time.

When dogs become deadly it is the way they have been trained. The respond to the person who wants them to be vicious.

Billings City Code says the courts shall order the destruction of an animal involved in a fatal attack on a human. It also says the owner of an animal exhibiting dangerous behavior is guilty of a misdemeanor and a fine of$500 and six months in jail.

April 20, 2022, a woman died after being attacked by three mixed-breed dogs on the 1100 block of Sandstone Trail. Her death was ruled accidental. Those three vicious dogs accidently killed her?

Just recently an eight-year-old girl riding her bicycle on a public street was viciously attacked by another dog. The owner was issued a ticket. That little girl will carry that horror with her the rest of her days. I'm sure the dog owner getting a ticket will make the parents of that child feel better.

Yes, I love dogs and it is too bad when human beings train them to be deadly.

Sandy Weiss

Billings