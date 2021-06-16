Letter to the editor: Vietnam vet questions Zinke's military awards

Before I retired from the military as a doctor, I spent a year flying in combat in Vietnam as a company grade officer. I later learned that some of the military ribbons and medals that I was awarded for flying in combat could also be awarded for other reasons. I remember an awards and decorations officer telling me that people who were awarded things like air medals, distinguished flying crosses and bronze stars who had not been in combat were those who were the commanders favorite for some reason. He referred to them as boot lickers and butt kissers. The way you can tell why an award was earned is to read the citation that accompanies it. It will tell you what type of combat was involved and where. The name and rank of the person that proposed the citation could tell you a lot.