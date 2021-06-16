Letter to the editor: Vietnam vet questions Zinke's military awards

Before I retired from the military as a doctor, I spent a year flying in combat in Vietnam as a company grade officer. I later learned that some of the military ribbons and medals that I was awarded for flying in combat could also be awarded for other reasons. I remember an awards and decorations officer telling me that people who were awarded things like air medals, distinguished flying crosses and bronze stars who had not been in combat were those who were the commanders favorite for some reason. He referred to them as boot lickers and butt kissers. The way you can tell why an award was earned is to read the citation that accompanies it. It will tell you what type of combat was involved and where. The name and rank of the person that proposed the citation could tell you a lot.
I am supplying all of this so that I could relate an incident I was involved in with Ryan Zinke. I met him a few years back at a Republican get together in Billings. I had heard that he had won the bronze star. There were ads running in the media the first time he ran for congress. I asked him if he would make public the citations that accompanied his awards of the bronze star. To me his facial expression could indicate a "you got me" type response. As a trial lawyer I have seen the same expression several times over the years. To my knowledge Mr. Zinke has never released those citations and who authored them. The real question is, do we have a boot licking, butt kissing opportunist on our hands or a man of true valor running for congress next year?
Dr. W. David Herbert
Senior attorney the State Bar of Montana
Billings