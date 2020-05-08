Letter to the editor: View from the front line isn’t pretty

The coronavirus has claimed another victim: The mantra of “the customer is always right” became the latest casualty of the pandemic.
As a retiree working in a busy grocery store, I witness a lot of bad behavior in the aisles, especially after reminding disrespectful customers to be more mindful of social distancing guidelines.
My store, along with the CDC, has placed a lot of stock in limiting face-to-face contact whenever possible. But this safety measure, designed to protect both the public and store employees, is not being taken seriously by many careless customers.
“I’ll do what I want” is the blowback I get from a lot of people, some without face masks, who rush up on employees from all sides or cluster around them in a tight huddle as they are stocking shelves.
I’ve had customers berate me for asking them to respect the people in the trenches by giving them space. Some of the rude rule-breakers have laughed at me. Others have sworn at me, uttering a dismissive “whatever,” or telling me to “settle down.”
I’m not surprised by the lack of civility. I’m frustrated, though, by an apparent lack of empathy for those who have died from the virus or are fighting for their lives, including grocery store workers.
That’s why “the customer is always right” just isn’t ringing true locally during this health crisis. Some are just plain wrong in callously disregarding the rules — and they are making my view from the front line not very pretty.
Bill Bighaus
Billings
Editor’s note: Bill Bighaus is a former Billings Gazette employee who still works a few hours a week for the newspaper as a sports clerk.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!