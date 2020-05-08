Letter to the editor: View from the front line isn’t pretty

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 762-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The coronavirus has claimed another victim: The mantra of “the customer is always right” became the latest casualty of the pandemic.

As a retiree working in a busy grocery store, I witness a lot of bad behavior in the aisles, especially after reminding disrespectful customers to be more mindful of social distancing guidelines.

My store, along with the CDC, has placed a lot of stock in limiting face-to-face contact whenever possible. But this safety measure, designed to protect both the public and store employees, is not being taken seriously by many careless customers.

“I’ll do what I want” is the blowback I get from a lot of people, some without face masks, who rush up on employees from all sides or cluster around them in a tight huddle as they are stocking shelves.

I’ve had customers berate me for asking them to respect the people in the trenches by giving them space. Some of the rude rule-breakers have laughed at me. Others have sworn at me, uttering a dismissive “whatever,” or telling me to “settle down.”

I’m not surprised by the lack of civility. I’m frustrated, though, by an apparent lack of empathy for those who have died from the virus or are fighting for their lives, including grocery store workers.