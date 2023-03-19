"Nothing's true, and nothing's right," Sheryl Crow wrote in "Strong Enough," a song about how loving a man whose lies destroy your integrity. It might have been about someone she had experience with, but the song perfectly explains the relationship between Fox News and its viewers.

The recently released documents in the libel lawsuit Dominion filed against Fox News are shocking, even to liberals who have long been saying that Fox lies. Emails that Tucker Carlson, Laura Ingraham and Sean Hannity sent prove that everyone at Fox News, including its head, Rupert Murdoch, knew that Trump's Big Lie was a big lie. Still, they helped Trump spread it. To Fox viewers, Tucker Carlson is a fervent Trump supporter, but when the cameras are off, Carlson has nothing but contempt for Trump. In one email, Carlson wrote, "Trump is a demonic force, a destroyer."

In another, he wrote, "What Trump's good at is destroying things. He's the undisputed world champion of that." It's the same with Laura Ingraham. After Carlson told Ingraham, "Sidney Powell is lying, by the way. Caught her. It's insane." Ingraham responded, "Sidney is a complete nut. No one will work with her. Ditto with Rudy." The big problem with Fox News is its viewers. Somewhere deep down, they know that Fox News lies. But they prefer to believe, as Sheryl Crow wrote, "Lie to me. I promise I'll believe. Lie to me. But please don't leave."

Wade Sikorski

Willard