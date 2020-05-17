Letter to the editor: Virus changed us, but vote

COVID-19 has changed our lives and not for the better. We are finding ways to cope and to help. For our own mental health, stay in touch with friends and family. Ask for help if you think you need it.

We will be voting by mail-in ballot. Be especially careful not to vote too early. Information that is available late in the campaign may cause you to want to change your vote. We must vote for people who are of good character. Candidates who are honest, truthful and don’t blame others for their mistakes. We don’t need people with the morals of an alley cat. Also, we have no need for grandstanders. Research your candidates and vote for the good of the nation.