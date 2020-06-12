Letter to the editor: Virus inconvenienced Trump

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Just three months after the first official coronavirus death in the U.S. was reported, the U.S. recorded its 100,000th death, a number that is hard to fathom in so short a time period. To put this into perspective, it would be like picking up The Billings Gazette on May 27 and seeing a headline that read “Entire Billings population dead in 91 days.” This is 10% of the entire population of Montana.

And what was President Donald Trump doing over the Memorial Day weekend as we cascaded towards 100,000 deaths, besides playing golf and tweeting? According to reporting by Gabe Sherman he was holding a pity party. The person he spoke with reported Trump saying, “This is so unfair to me! Everything was going great. We were cruising to reelection.” So unfair to him, I’m betting that I could find at least 100,000 families that see that differently.

This also explains a lot about how we got here. The timing of this pandemic was really inconvenient for Donald Trump’s reelection plans. So he ignored it, downplayed the seriousness of it and tried to reassure us by saying he had it under control. The consequences of his inaction are playing out every day as the death toll mounts. He finally declared himself a wartime president yet took no control of the situation. His only “war powers” act was to order meatpacking employees back into unsafe plants. And now he has lost all interest in the war.