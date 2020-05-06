Letter to the editor: Virus testing would preserve freedom

How did our country go from "Heck no on free college and health care," to "You must wear a contraption on your face that doesn't benefit the wearer and can increase the chances of getting ill, for the good of others?" I understand the need to look out for your neighbor, but we are bordering on communism making healthy people increase their chances of getting sick for the good of their neighbor. I'm all for the love of my neighbor, but not sure all my fellow Americans will be willing to risk their health for others. What then? Martial law?
The unfounded communism insults that our great leader throws at Bernie Sanders and Sen. Elizabeth Warren just came back to bite him. Our president has passed the point of socialism and bordering on communism. What say you now, MAGA men? If the CDC and federal government hadn't dropped the ball on testing to keep statistical numbers down, we wouldn't be having this conversation. How about finally figuring out the testing for people who are sick with COVID-19 and testing for people who have already had it, before we infringe on the American right of life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness!
Chad Rukstad
Billings
