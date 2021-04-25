Letter to the editor: Volunteer for the George Floyd test

There’s a contingency of individuals out there who insist that George Floyd died from a drug overdose instead of asphyxiation. I suppose it is possible, but a little experiment needs to take place first — and a simple experiment at that. Perhaps a member of The Billings Gazette or one of its readers should step forward and volunteer to be handcuffed, face down on the asphalt and have the weight of a… say, 180-pound man kneel on the back and side of their neck for almost 10 minutes.

It would be an easy test to refute the claim that Mr. Floyd was indeed murdered by Chauvin. All they’d have to do is endure about 10 minutes of what is likely to be an uncomfortable experience — but certainly survivable, right? And just to make sure that nothing goes wrong, unlike George Floyd’s experience, this little test will be closely monitored so if for example the volunteer passes out, the pressure will be released and a medical expert will be there to revive them if needed. They could have the option to "tap out" as well, much like a mixed-martial arts contest. That seems like a simple enough request. Who will volunteer?