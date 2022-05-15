Letter to the editor: Vote against overturning sales of recreational marijuana

This effort to overturn recreational sales of marijuana will hurt our communities by directly affecting the budgets of the city of Billings and Yellowstone County.

A quick review of the city of Billings proposed FY23 budget shows the city is budgeting for $400,000 from marijuana sales. It is in the budget as “Marijuana Tax." The money will go to substance abuse and mental health impacts on public safety. Apparently the city of Billings is expecting this tax money and will be using it to benefit the community.

A call to the county’s finance department revealed that while they do not yet have their budget proposal for FY23, they are expecting $800,000. The person I talked with said it was their understanding those funds will likely be used to offset deficits in the Sheriff’s and County Attorney’s budgets. Those budgets normally have shortfalls filled in from the general fund. The additional funds from the marijuana tax would be available to help curb crime and prosecute DUIs.

There should also be funds available for Laurel and Broadview.

It is estimated that up to $9 million will also be sent to the state of Montana from Yellowstone County. This money will be used in part to support those originally designated recipients from the I-190 ballot initiative that was supported by most people in Yellowstone County.

Why would we want to give up this basically free money? Vote against overturning the sales of recreational marijuana and save these tax dollars.

Susan Stanley

Billings

Love 2 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0