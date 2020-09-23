Letter to the editor: Vote Biden/Harris

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

President Donald Trump rants that America’s economic decline was created by a Democratic plot that pushed false info about COVID-19, causing unnecessary shutdowns. COVID is no more than the flu, Trump said. The families of the 170,000 dead and those with ongoing debilities don’t agree.

Here’s another Trump tweet: “It’s a Chinese plot.” Just how the plot worked is never specified. Trump’s corporate tax breaks spawned an overinflated stock market. A swipe of his executive pen started crippling trade wars. How’s that working for you, Montana farmers and ranchers?

Trump is always great at the blame game, but he’s never been much of a thinker. He has no plans to address any of our misery. COVID-19 has pushed the entire world over a cliff with loss of money, jobs, and human life. The U.S. is not immune. Our economy won’t bounce back overnight, nor our healthcare system, nor will our social welfare agencies.

Biden does have some ideas, has allies of every age, race, gender, and party affiliation in Congress, and will listen to experts and his advisors, not just bootlickers and unqualified relatives.

I’m voting for Biden and Harris. Please join me.

Sharie Pyke

Billings

