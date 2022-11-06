Letter to the editor: Vote Blue

Inflation is worldwide, and the expected result of COVID, and Russia’s war on Ukraine. People in other countries understand this. An excellent map at “Inflationdata.com” illustrates global inflation rates.

Polling shows that most Republicans are unaware that the GOP intends to ban all contraception, and implement a nationwide, no-exceptions (rape, incest, medical) abortion ban. Pregnant women in red states are now being denied medical care, and are dying, because of abortion bans in those states. Are you willing to risk your wife or daughter’s life? Can you raise your family alone? How many children can you afford?

Social Security recipients will see a record benefits increase next year, and a reduction in Medicare premiums. Democrats want to lower the Medicare age to sixty. If they take Congress, Republicans are floating plans to raise retirement age to seventy, and Medicare age to sixty-seven; moving those programs from mandatory to discretionary funding, voting yearly to renew them; or sunsetting all social programs, including the Affordable Care Act, voting to renew them every five years.

Democrats want to tax the rich to pay for their plans, Republicans want to tax the poor, so everyone “has some skin in the game,” and give more tax breaks to the rich, and corporations.

Inflation will end. Once social Security, Medicare, the Affordable Care Act, abortion and contraception rights are gone, they are gone forever. Democrats work for the people, Republicans work for the rich. Vote Blue.

Deborah Chenoweth

Cody, WY