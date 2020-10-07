Letter to the editor: Vote for Bennett

When I moved to Montana at 18, I didn’t want to vote. Like many Americans, I didn’t feel like the candidates on the ballot were representing my interests. I hated the idea of an electoral college making my vote irrelevant and didn’t want to participate in a system I didn’t believe in. Instead, I was volunteering for a non-partisan, non-profit that I thought was making an impact I wanted to see. Its leader was Bryce Bennett.

Several afternoons in the field and in the office with Bryce changed my perspective for the better. Bryce helped me to see that I didn’t have to vote for anyone I didn’t truly support but could still participate in ballot initiatives and races I found to be important. Bryce personally helped me register to vote.

If Bryce could change my stubborn, teenage mind about the utility of voting, I know he will achieve his vision for positive, tangible change in the Secretary of State’s office. Bryce has had a career fighting for protections for all Montanans, such as transparency and accountability for political campaigns, simplifying and cutting government processes for small businesses, and protecting our right to vote. As an independent constituent, I am proud to vote for the man who helped give me my political voice: Bryce Bennett.

Chase Greenfield

Billings

