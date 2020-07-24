Letter to the editor: Vote for Gianforte

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

During this uncertain time of the coronavirus, voters have to consider now more than ever issues in deciding the governor’s race. The top issue(s) for Montana voters in this race is jobs and retaining and creating them.

When this pandemic ends, we will need a governor who is capable of getting our economy progressing forward and creating a pro-job environment. Rep. Greg Gianforte has the business experience and leadership to move Montana forward in a responsible manner. This is why I have been supporting his election from the beginning of his campaign.

The Democratic opponent in the governor’s race has shown a propensity for supporting government growth with a lack of transparency and job curtailment regulations. These actions fall on the backs of all our working Montanans in the form of tax increases. Gianforte is not in favor of raising our taxes.

I urge you to vote for Gianforte in November. He is a proven leader, job creator and will restore accountability and transparency to state government.

Rep. Frank Fleming

House District 51

Billings

