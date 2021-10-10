Letter to the editor: Vote for Hernandez in Ward 4

As a resident for Ward Four, I am recommending Mary Hernandez for City Council. She is well informed on the issues regarding the public safety, economic development, and budget restraints. She has both the intelligence and stubbornness to allow our voices to be heard. When discussing the issues with her she listened attentively and had facts behind her answers. Our city is growing rapidly with a larger airport, and a population rate exceeding the cities expectation. We will need someone to lead us with this expansion.