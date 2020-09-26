Letter to the editor: Vote for Price

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Scott Price is running for the Montana State Senate and we need his insights and experience in the legislature more than ever. Scott has been a doctor for 32 years, working as an ENT specialist (ears, nose and throat) and later specializing in internal medicine. His service has ranged from working in hospitals and rural communities to volunteering across South America. Scott even took some time off his campaign and volunteered in Queens, New York this year during the COVID outbreak.

Our current health crisis requires leadership with proven experience. As a state senator, I can vouch that his experience is needed. When it comes to new health care policies, Scott’s insights will help Montana move beyond a one size fits all approach and work towards solutions that aren’t heavy handed and won’t trample on our rights. Scott will be able to point the legislature in the right direction by identifying the best value of your taxpayer dollars for this crisis as well as ensure our policies moving forward don’t restrict the economy and people’s livelihoods in any unnecessary way.

For the sake of Montana’s future, please vote for Scott Price who will bring true health care experience and leadership to the legislature during these trying times.

Senator Cary Smith