Letter to the editor: Vote for science, vote Cooney

Electing Rep. Greg Gianforte as governor presents a grave health risk for Yellowstone County. In the governor's debate he supported herd immunity and removing the statewide mask mandate. Both Billings hospitals are already full with COVID cases and our state needs more measures to curb the spread of the pandemic, not fewer.

We have only to look at North Dakota's skyrocketing case rate to see what awaits Montana if we continue not complying with the orders in place. Imposing herd immunity on our state would result in the deaths of thousands of Montanans — dozens of scientists and health organizations have spoken out against this approach, calling it both dangerous and deadly. Who we elect as governor will set the course for how — and how quickly — our state rebounds from the pandemic.