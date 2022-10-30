Letter to the editor: Vote for the person, not the party

I'm asking voters to please evaluate the candidates running in this year's election to assure they are the best choice. We only need to look at our current line-up of elected officials and legislators to understand we could have done much better if we had elected folks that respect the Constitution of both our state and nation.

Instead, we are spending thousands of taxpayer dollars trying to defend legislation and administrative rules that do not meet the constitutionality test and, ultimately, are overturned. It's time we quit simply looking for an "R" or "D" or "L" on the ballot. Perhaps we need to give more credence to the "I" that also appears on the ballot this year to restore our confidence in those that hopefully represent us.