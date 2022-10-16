Letter to the editor: Vote for these candidates this November

I would like to share my thoughts on various candidates regarding the upcoming Nov. 8 election.

Matt Rosendale has proven he has the heart to work upholding the Constitution and the conservative values of Montanans. I am proud of Matt’s work and am looking forward to his next term.

A judicial race? How do we know who to vote for? James Brown, a constitutional conservative, is the choice to unseat liberal judicial activist Ingrid Gustafson based upon her record of voting against county attorneys and law enforcement, business owners and the will of the people. Election integrity was a huge task in the last legislature; that work has been undone based on Gustafson’s legislating from the bench throughout her career. Check out her record at MontanaJusticeCoalition.com. Brown’s legal career has been fighting for farmers and ranchers, small businesses, law enforcement and an originalist view of the Constitution.

The county commissioner’s race is not over. Incumbent Denis Pitman continues to fight for his seat. I am supporting Pitman for the experienced, engaged and honest individual who I know him to be.

Legislative candidates reveal definite plans to work in various areas of public safety, education, fiscal responsibility, limited government, pro-business, pro-family/life and more. Candidates who have pledged their conservative values when representing you include Larry Brewster (inc), Bill Mercer (inc), Mike Yakawich (inc), Lee Deming, Jodee Etchart, Tom Madigan, Jeff Wylie, Mallerie Stromswold, Elijah Tidswell, Daniel Zolnikov.

Take advantage of your right and privilege to vote.

Pam Purinton

Billings