Letter to the editor: Vote for those who take responsibility

When two people died of Ebola, Republicans said Obama should resign. When four people died in Benghazi, Republicans launched a multiyear probe, ultimately making Hillary Clinton testify for 11 hours. Now that President Trump’s incompetence managing the coronavirus pandemic has killed almost 200,000 people, Sen. Steve Daines, Rep. Greg Gianforte and Auditor Matt Rosendale are telling us we need to elect them because Trump is so good at making America great.

Actually, Trump’s management of the pandemic is an unmitigated disaster, by far the worst of any developed country. The U.S. has 4% of the world’s population, but a quarter of all the deaths from the coronavirus.

All of our allies, but especially the ones led by women, like New Zealand, Germany and Finland, have much lower infection and death rates. As a result of better controlling the pandemic, their economies are recovering, while ours is still mired in misery. New Zealand's unemployment rate, for example, is 4.2%, and Germany’s is 5.2%, but ours is twice theirs, currently 10.2%.

This is all Trump’s fault, and Daines, Gianforte and Rosendale are all helping him avoid responsibility, covering up his lies, pretending the deaths of almost 200,000 Americans — about four times the number that died fighting in Vietnam — is really nothing at all.