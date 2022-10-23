Letter to the editor: Vote for those who will stand up to false beliefs

I was a pediatric speech-language pathologist for nearly 40 years. Among the skills that I taught children was critical thinking, an important component of effective communication and problem solving. Critical thinking is the ability to consider available facts, evidence, and observations to form a judgment.

People who have difficulty with these skills are often very rigid in their thoughts and unable to consider a different perspective and/or new evidence in order to modify their thoughts. They can be easily manipulated or misled. The ability to admit a mistake or change one’s mind, based on new factual evidence, is a sign of cognitive maturity that typically emerges in early childhood.

Since the last presidential election, Americans have been bombarded with information that has divided our country. Trump convinced many that the election was stolen and they remain loyal to him. I get it. They’re disappointed; he was their guy. But now the Jan. 6th Committee has presented a mountain of evidence showing that Trump knew he lost, and that he planned and coordinated an insurrection in order to remain in power.

I believe that the majority of Americans are more loyal to our country than to a man: that we are critical thinkers. Vote for candidates who are able to stand up to false beliefs and who are able to carry this country forward. Show me the evidence on election day that I don’t need to modify what I think I know about American voters.

Vicki Andre

Billings