Letter to the editor: Vote for Trump

What is wrong with our country? – These protesters that are destroying our history, tearing down all the statues — our history. There is good and bad in all aspects of life, but we are to learn from our mistakes. We don't destroy our history; it's part of life.

We need to take a good look at what is going on in our country now. It's not a good thing. It's time to take a good look at our candidates, as to where they are going to take our country. Is it forward, or another eight years of what we had with Obama and Biden?

We have a great president now who loves America. Sure, he isn't perfect. He is a sinner like you and me, but he will lead our great country to prosperity and keep our First Amendment and best of all the right to life. Our Lord didn't destroy us. He chose to die in our place so that we could live.

Make the best choice when you vote this fall. Keep America great. Vote Trump!

Linda Lehman

Park City

