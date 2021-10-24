Letter to the editor: Vote Mary Hernandez for city council

Mary Hernandez wants to make Billings the “gem” of Montana. She talks about the many good things we have going on and wants to improve upon them. She is about making Billings a safer city in which to live and raise our families, developing affordable housing and working to attract and train a strong workforce.

Mary has worked as a consensus builder. Her focus has been facilitating strategic planning sessions with non-profits and their business partners. She has the unique ability to listen to all sides and find common ground. As a long-time small business owner, Mary knows how to manage money and has her feet firmly planted in reality. This is what we need in our city council. She is fair, smart and knows how to get things done. I have known Mary for 25 years and have witnessed her ability to facilitate a planning meeting of diverse board members. Mary is most of all a listener. She welcomes our input now and will continue to solicit our input if elected. If you have had the privilege of meeting Mary, you know what a special person she is. Her smile and enthusiasm will be welcome at city council. Vote today for Mary Hernandez.