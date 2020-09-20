Letter to the editor: Vote McMurtry for PSC

Are you tired of the juvenile shenanigans that the current members of the Montana Public Service Commission keep pulling? I am and that's why I'm voting for Valerie McMurtry for District 2 commissioner. Valerie, a retired teacher, is smart, knowledgeable and energetic, and would be a real advocate for the ratepayers of Montana. She, unlike the current members, would be independent and work hard to earn your trust and her salary. So, when you vote in November, join me in voting for my pal Val for District 2 Public Service Commissioner.