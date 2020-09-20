Letter to the editor: Vote no on legalized marijuana

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

If you want Montana to look more like Colorado, vote to legalize recreational marijuana use. Check out what has happened in Colorado since marijuana became legal, and you’ll vote no.

In 1995, according to the U.S. surgeon general, the average potency of marijuana was 4% THC, the chemical inducing the "high'" desired by recreational users. By 2014, it was around 12%. And the potency of some products in dispensaries is around 25%. The surgeon general compared the two as having a light beer in 1995 and a pint of vodka today.

Colorado thought the black market production would disappear when use was legalized. The Denver DEA says black market production has "exploded." Cuban and Chinese syndicates are buying homes for production. Instead of the 12-plant maximum, the homes have 1,000 to 2,000 plants. Cultivation is by illegals brought in by the syndicates. Black market marijuana is sent all over the U.S.

At least 71.8% of children admitted for drug abuse treatment cite marijuana as the drug of choice. Vaping marijuana causes lung tissue to be eaten away. Studies show higher doses of THC are more likely to produce anxiety, agitation, paranoia and psychosis. Regular use of marijuana by adolescents is linked to increased rates of attempted suicides.