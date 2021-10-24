Letter to the editor: Vote no on public safety levy

Billings wants more taxes. For years it has collected taxes to run the day-to-day operations and overcharged all taxpayers building huge reserves. Now the city council says these reserves can't be used for day-to-day operations or to increase public safety, so they are spending them to buy a huge building to house city offices.

This building is basically a shell and will require millions to complete before occupying. Where will these millions come from? Why weren't we allowed to vote on a new building? They want another courtroom but the one they have is seldom used from 5 p.m. to 8 a.m. Why no night court? The city shows crime on a serious increase but when it added seven police officers a few years back their graph shows no affect. Remember, there is currently no jail space.