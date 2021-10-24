Letter to the editor: Vote no on public safety levy

Billings wants more taxes. For years it has collected taxes to run the day-to-day operations and overcharged all taxpayers building huge reserves. Now the city council says these reserves can't be used for day-to-day operations or to increase public safety, so they are spending them to buy a huge building to house city offices.
This building is basically a shell and will require millions to complete before occupying. Where will these millions come from? Why weren't we allowed to vote on a new building? They want another courtroom but the one they have is seldom used from 5 p.m. to 8 a.m. Why no night court? The city shows crime on a serious increase but when it added seven police officers a few years back their graph shows no affect. Remember, there is currently no jail space.
The levy will pay for seven police cars, two quick response vehicles and three code enforcement vehicles all fully equipped. The equipment costs more than the vehicles. They will buy the vehicles and equipment once (the equipment replacement plan buys the replacements) but we pay the taxes year after year building reserves. Then the 10 firefighters and their equipment, if the union contract can be changed so existing firefighters can be used, neither 10 hires nor new gear will be needed meaning more for reserves. How about $415,000 going for selected non-profits? If the levy passes, the council will decide which non-profits taxpayers will support, I'm voting no.
Tom Zurbuchen
Billings