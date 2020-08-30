Letter to the editor: Vote no on public safety

Mayor Bill Cole’s opinion piece on Aug. 24 in support of the public safety levy left out some important information. Yellowstone County is the largest county in the state but is rated 10th in violent crime according to a previous article in The Billings Gazette. The paper also recently reported another lawsuit the City lost that will require more than a million dollar payout, and the article stated it was essential for the public safety levy to pass. So if the levy passes, will the money go for public safety, or to pay off the lawsuit? There are significant problems in the City of Billings, but public safety isn’t one of them. The problems begin and end with city government and chronic mismanagement of funds.