Letter to the editor: Vote no to retain District Court Judge Moses

Yellowstone County residents, on next month's ballot please vote "no to retain" District Court Judge Michael Moses. This far-left, activist judge was appointed by dark-money specialist, Steve Bullock, in 2014. He struck down three laws passed by elected state legislators during Montana's 2021 session and signed by Gov. Gianforte.

These common sense election laws included stricter requirements for voter identification and tighter limits on ballot harvesting, thus, making it more difficult for either party to cheat.

Montana's Secretary of State has spent more than $1.2 million this year to hire a law firm to defend these election laws. Montana taxpayers will also be on the hook for the plaintiffs' legal fees who filed these frivolous lawsuits.

Judge Moses also blocked Montana health officials from enforcing a state rule that would prevent someone from changing the gender on their birth certificate. The Montana law said people had to have a "surgical procedure" before they could change the sex listed on their birth certificate. Moses recently handed down a permanent injunction in the case, which is scheduled for trial in August 2023.

If he believes it's OK for a person to change their gender on a birth certificate, will he permit me to change my year of birth on my birth certificate so I can collect Medicare before I actually turn 65?

He has continually shown he is biased toward liberal plaintiffs, which inappropriately align with the Democrats' far-left agenda.

Please vote no on his retention and help remove this activist judge.

Cam Browne

Billings