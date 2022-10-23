Letter to the editor: Vote out Rosendale

Penny Ronning (D) and Gary Buchanan (I), honorable long-time Montanans, are running in the Eastern Montana congressional district race against Matt Rosendale, America’s worst congressman.

I know a thing or two about where Rosendale comes from: Baltimore, Maryland. After being appointed to the U.S. Naval Academy, Felds Point in Baltimore is where my classmates and I would go to find respite from the relentless demands of being Annapolis midshipmen. After a rare fun night out at Felds, we’d return to our Annapolis duties — that is, preparing ourselves morally, mentally, and physically for future service as officers in the U.S. Navy and U.S. Marine Corps.

I view Montanans’ election of Rosendale to Congress two years ago as our rare night out on the town in Felds Point. It was crazy, superficial, vapid. A Baltimore accent pierced the air.

But it’s time to get serious as Montanans and American citizens and embrace our constitutional privilege to vote for people of solid character and track record.

Rosendale’s record is not only anti-democratic but fascistic. That’s a major problem. Specifically, he wants to abandon Ukraine, a democratic ally, being invaded by a fascistic regime (Reagan would be turning over in his grave). He denies America’s 2020 presidential election results. He’s an apologist for the fascist behavior of other election-deniers Jan. 6. He wants to abandon allies who risked their and their families’ lives to fight alongside U.S. forces against the Taliban, Al Qaida, and ISIS-K. He turns a blind eye to the annual tax evasion of out-of-state billionaires (current estimate: $1 trillion), burdening almost every tax-paying Montanan and further tilting the playing field against hard-working citizens.

I ask you, as a fellow voter in Montana’s Eastern congressional district, to vote out Rosendale, a national security liability and interloper, Nov. 8.

John Mues

Loma