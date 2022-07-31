Letter to the editor: Vote Republican if...

If you love the gross wealth and income inequality in 21st century America, vote Republican.

If you think it is fair and fitting that the government should come between decisions made by you and your medical doctor, vote Republican.

If you think pumping 540,000,000 years’ worth of buried carbon into the atmosphere is not having an effect on Earth’s climate, vote Republican.

If you think Black peoples’ lives don’t matter, vote Republican.

If some guy’s assertion is sufficient proof for you, vote Republican.

If you think that teachers should pack heat in their classrooms but that they cannot be trusted to choose textbooks, vote Republican.

If you don’t want to hear anything that conflicts with your pre-existing biases, watch Fox News.

If you feel fine about having Lachlan Murdoch as your personal overlord, vote Republican.

If you think that guns should have greater legal rights than women, that’s pretty weird. I’m going to guess that you already vote Republican.

Robert Wieland

Red Lodge