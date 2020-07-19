Letter to the editor: Vote Republican

Every election cycle the left does its best to bring liberal candidates, and policies into our community. We saw a heavily concerted effort in 2019 to make the city council look a lot like Missoula or Bozeman. Progressive-liberal grassroot groups poured over $70,000 into the council races, supporting candidates who favor paralyzing economic policies, more government spending and significantly higher taxes.
That is why we must win our races here in Yellowstone County in November. Sending legislators from Billings who are fiscally conservative, support safe, strong and prosperous communities is vitally important not only to Billings but Montana.
Electing Republicans for all of our statewide races, from Senate, U.S. House, governor, secretary of state, auditor, Office of Public Instruction is crucial to being able to unleash Montana's full potential.
You have seen what an America First agenda has done for our country the last four years. Electing President Trump is a must.
If preserving our Montana way of life is important to you, then we have to win in November because the alternative will be detrimental to Montana and America. There are those that support our Constitution and life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness, and then there are those to seek to destroy it, evident by some of the destructive behavior going on across America.
Sign up today at yellowstonegop.org so we can work to preserve the American idea, the Montana way of life and ensure our best days are just around the corner.
Tim Stark
chairman, Yellowstone County GOP
Billings
