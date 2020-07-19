Letter to the editor: Vote Republican

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Every election cycle the left does its best to bring liberal candidates, and policies into our community. We saw a heavily concerted effort in 2019 to make the city council look a lot like Missoula or Bozeman. Progressive-liberal grassroot groups poured over $70,000 into the council races, supporting candidates who favor paralyzing economic policies, more government spending and significantly higher taxes.

That is why we must win our races here in Yellowstone County in November. Sending legislators from Billings who are fiscally conservative, support safe, strong and prosperous communities is vitally important not only to Billings but Montana.

Electing Republicans for all of our statewide races, from Senate, U.S. House, governor, secretary of state, auditor, Office of Public Instruction is crucial to being able to unleash Montana's full potential.

You have seen what an America First agenda has done for our country the last four years. Electing President Trump is a must.