 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter to the editor: Vote to keep cannabis legal

  • 0

Yellowstone County is putting adult-use recreational cannabis to a vote. Again.

Montana citizens made their voice clear on Nov. 3, 2020, and legalized recreational cannabis in Yellowstone County, as they did overwhelmingly across the state. But now, special interests in the county want to turn back the clock and vote again.

What happens if recreational cannabis is made illegal again? Will it reduce consumption? Not likely. Instead, adults of our community will be forced to drive out of the county to make a purchase at a legal dispensary in Bighorn or Park counties which will receive the taxes that would have gone to Yellowstone. Or, even worse, they will be pushed back to the black market, buying untested and possibly dangerous cannabis while stuffing the pockets of criminal drug dealers.

Let your voice be heard. On June 7, vote to keep cannabis use by responsible adults legal in Yellowstone County.

Alisha Sublette

People are also reading…

Billings

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News