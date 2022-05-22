Letter to the editor: Vote to keep cannabis legal

Montana citizens made their voice clear on Nov. 3, 2020, and legalized recreational cannabis in Yellowstone County, as they did overwhelmingly across the state. But now, special interests in the county want to turn back the clock and vote again.

What happens if recreational cannabis is made illegal again? Will it reduce consumption? Not likely. Instead, adults of our community will be forced to drive out of the county to make a purchase at a legal dispensary in Bighorn or Park counties which will receive the taxes that would have gone to Yellowstone. Or, even worse, they will be pushed back to the black market, buying untested and possibly dangerous cannabis while stuffing the pockets of criminal drug dealers.