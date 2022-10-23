Letter to the editor: Vote to keep women's rights

Women's human rights are on the Montana ballot this Nov. 8 with a measure that will profoundly deny our abilities to live a life of human dignity, human rights, bodily autonomy and economic security.

As an attack on our human rights, the harmful and dangerous LR-131, the so-called 'Born Alive Infant Protection Act,' will negatively impact families of infants as well as health professionals who care for them. Written deceptively to fire-up anti-abortion voters, this has nothing to do with decisions women and pregnant people make about if or whether to have children. LR-131 punishes grief-stricken families and intimidates and interferes with trained health professionals already protecting every baby born alive. Find out the facts at nolR-131.org.

This is why we must elect women's human rights champions to defend our rights. Montana Chapter of the National Organization for Women (NOW's) Political Action Team has vetted a diverse number of federal and state Champions Candidates including: Penny Ronning for Congress in the Eastern District; re-election of Justice Ingrid Gustafson to return to the Supreme Court; and State Legislative Representative candidates Sharon Stewart Peregoy HD42, Melissa Smith HD44, Denise Baum HD47, Jenna Martin HD52, and Kathy Kelker SD24.

Our Montana Constitution, rights to privacy and democracy are at stake. Take action by voting, review non-partisan voter guides, and check out our Montana NOW Facebook page for information on National and State Candidates and Ballot Measures: www.facebook.com/montananow/. Thank you.

Jan Strout, president, Montana NOW

Bozeman