Letter to the editor: Vote to protect Montana's Constitution

The current Constitution of Montana came into being at the 1972 constitutional convention that involved 100 Montanans who came from all levels of society. They sat alphabetically and not by party lines like the current rhetoric of today’s politics would most likely mandate.

They came together to make a constitution that benefited Montana for public interest rather than the special interests. By passing the 1972 constitution the bar was raised for the legal precedent to be set after it to a higher degree that insured fundamental rights, which we all enjoy today.

These rights include the right to privacy and knowledge, harvest heritage and, reaffirmed from the 1889 constitution, that the waters of Montana are public. Currently, with how polarized the nation is becoming from left to right, this nonpartisan constitution is coming under threat by those seeking to undermine it for special interests. If you enjoy Montana’s progressive Constitution in its current form, then vote in this coming election.

Hunter Bighorn

Missoula