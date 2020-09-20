Letter to the editor: Vote Tom Woods for PSC

Montanans have the right to choose where they get their energy from. NorthWestern Energy requested the Public Service Commission slash rates it pays to small solar projects to below fair market value, a request the PSC granted in 2017. This action by the PSC violated Montana and federal law against rate discrimination according to the Supreme Court. The court also found the PSC improperly reduced contract lengths for these renewable energy projects and has reset them to 25 years. These extremely low rates were set to make solar energy economically impossible, and thereby eliminate competition.

The Public Service Commission is supposed to protect us. The public is entitled to have confidence in the integrity of their public officials. That is why Tom Woods is running for PSC district 3. Solar power is a means to greater autonomy and energy freedom and makes a positive impact on households, rural areas as well as the state economy. Most of us agree that a diversified energy portfolio is in the best interest of Montana businesses and the state at large. Tom Woods has been trusted by the community to undertake important work on their behalf for years and his integrity meets the highest standards of ethical behavior and he will always work on our behalf. Woods will take the necessary action to opening the door to independent renewable businesses in Montana, which will create new jobs, tax revenue, and abundant energy across the state.