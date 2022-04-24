Letter to the editor: Vote wisely in school election

I am retired after 30-plus years in the classroom, but still interested in school elections. I have been reading the trustee candidate profiles provided in The Gazette. If you look past the sound-bite generalities, you will note that a handful of the candidates are one-issue candidates, and that issue is COVID-19 restrictions. One-issue candidates are not a good thing in any election.

Another common topic is that several of the sitting trustees were appointed and not elected. That, my friends, is a common occurrence in any governed entity. Elected officials die, have medical emergencies and move to new locations. Their replacements need to be appointed. Gerald Ford, for example, was never “elected” president of the United States.

A recent letter to the editor professing support of a group of candidates (Johnson, Nelson, Gilfeather and Von Langen) stated “they are against…ideology promoting diversity, inclusion and equity.” Do you want school board members who are in support of uniformity, exclusion and injustice?

School choice was another common theme. Choice always sounds positive, but unless our school funding methods are extremely altered, school choice will not automatically mean better schools. Competition for monies will only dilute the funding available and make existing schools weaker, not stronger. It is called “public education” for a reason.

In the coming election, I will be voting for Scott McCulloch in District 5. I urge you to look seriously at the candidates in your district and vote wisely. The candidate with the biggest sign is not always the best candidate.

Loween Peterson

Billings

