Letter to the editor: Vote yes for a safer Billings

As Billings market president at First Interstate Bank, I take pride in connecting with people in our community — learning their goals, hopes, dreams, fears, and ultimately better understanding who they are what they care about. I’ve come to understand that Billings’ residents care deeply about their community. While we agree on a fundamental level that Billings is a great place to live and raise a family, residents are concerned about their overall quality of life as the Magic City grows.

These concerns point to public safety and combating the growing wave of crime we are experiencing. We need to support curbing crime to help keep our children and families safe. Additionally, business leaders have legitimate concerns about crime acting as a deterrent to business development, economic growth, and talent retention.

We can take action. This fall, voters will be asked to fund a public safety mill levy, which would create 28 new police personnel to deter crime before it happens, introduce a new mobile response team for the fire department and EMS to reach incidents quickly, and implement new resources for our judicial system to hold criminals accountable. Without these new resources, we will not be able to get ahead of the very real crime issues facing our city. For the median homeowner, the cost to secure these important resources is less than $10 per month. This is a reasonable increase that will go a long way, now and into the future.