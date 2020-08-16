Letter to the editor: Vote yes for first responders

Just a year ago, I broke my ankle hiking at Phipps Park, and required evacuation. After being stabilized by AMR personnel, a team from the Fire Department rolled the gurney all the way out of Phipps to the parking area, where, after rejecting ambulance service, I met my wife who transported me to Billings Clinic. I looked around and saw three fire vehicles, and counted about 10 fire personnel. In addition, AMR had two vehicles and several personnel. There is no way I can personally thank all the individuals involved in my care, but I did resolve to acknowledge their work when the public safety mill levy arose. And at the clinic, I was amazed how many people were involved before Dr. Steven Fischer took me at 7 p.m. for his third orthopedic surgery that Saturday.
Now it is time to cancel the old levy which did not adjust for inflation, and approve the new one. The cost per household is far below that of a pizza, and you never know when you will need help. Just as I had never needed help before, when the need arose, it was gratifying to observe the care and consideration our responders provide. Please vote yes for our first responders.
Craig Pierson
Billings
