Letter to the editor: Vote yes for first responders

Just a year ago, I broke my ankle hiking at Phipps Park, and required evacuation. After being stabilized by AMR personnel, a team from the Fire Department rolled the gurney all the way out of Phipps to the parking area, where, after rejecting ambulance service, I met my wife who transported me to Billings Clinic. I looked around and saw three fire vehicles, and counted about 10 fire personnel. In addition, AMR had two vehicles and several personnel. There is no way I can personally thank all the individuals involved in my care, but I did resolve to acknowledge their work when the public safety mill levy arose. And at the clinic, I was amazed how many people were involved before Dr. Steven Fischer took me at 7 p.m. for his third orthopedic surgery that Saturday.