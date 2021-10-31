Letter to the editor: Vote yes for the public safety levy

We need to vote yes for the public safety mill levy. Billings has become more and more dangerous over the years, and we cannot delay action any longer. This levy will give us the growth to protect our community now and for future years. Our community deserves to feel safe. In order to protect our city, we need more police, firefighters, prosecutors, and staff. Undeniably our greatest asset is our people, and safety is the No. 1 priority for all seniors, parents, children, young adults, businesses, and organizations.

Of all the cities in Montana, Billings has the highest crime rate. In 2019, Billings had 610 violent crimes per 100,000 residents, compared to 405 in Montana and 379 across the country. Data from the 2020 city staff presentation shows that homicides have increased by 400%, aggravated assaults by 52%, motor vehicle theft by 50%, and robberies by 52%.

Having more police, firefighters, and prosecutors on staff will help stop the increase in violent crime, reduce response times, and bring criminals to justice. Additionally, this mill levy has funding to help build efficiencies between the police and fire departments. This will help better utilize our tax dollars so that they can work more effectively. Finally, there is a small amount of funding for addressing root cause issues for crime. This is essential for prevention and stabilization of at risk populations.