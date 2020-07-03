Letter to the editor: Vote yes on SD2 mill levy

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A few months ago, Billings School District 2 was under a lot of heat for cutting certain programs out of their budget. Victims of these budget cuts included the fifth grade band and orchestra, librarian hours and one class for extended studies. I, like many of my fellow youth, showed up to talk to the school council. While we weren’t able to stop the budget cuts from affecting the students, we were able to save sixth grade band and orchestra and keep portions of extended studies.

Now, a few months later, I have graduated. As we enter the workforce, we are keenly aware of the affect our underfunded education system has on our prospects. If we had made regular investments in primary education some of these levies would have been the difference between having a brand new text book and using something duct taped at the seams.

I am a product of School District 2 and I hope the next generation of students has the chance to have a better step into life through this. That’s why it’s so important that everyone comes together and votes for this new levy. Voting yes on this levy guarantees that funding won’t stop students from receiving the education they deserve. School District 2 made a mistake which has jeopardized the education system and they need our help to get them on track. So, if you have not voted, you have until 8 p.m. this Tuesday to turn in your ballot. Vote yes!