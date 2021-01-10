Letter to the editor: Voter fraud should be investigated

We have seen credible evidence, as you (Sen. Steve Daines) no doubt have also, of election fraud targeting the so-called swing states; evidence that demands investigation and proof. Without resolving the election fraud accusations, the American people will rightfully question the legitimacy of our federal government. The unanswered questions will render our nation weakened and vulnerable to enemies foreign and domestic.

I urge you (Daines) to demand in Congress that all legitimate accusations of election fraud be heard, investigated, and credibly proven to be false or true. I urge you to demand that the disputed votes not be allowed to stand until all accusations of fraud are investigated.

At this point in our nation’s history, you have only one job (and it has nothing to do with distributing borrowed money to citizens). Prove to the American people that our elections are secure, legal, and represent only the votes of legal citizens who personally voted.

I strongly urge you, if required, to lay aside your political career and act as a true patriot and defender of our great Constitutional republic.