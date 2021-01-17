 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter to the editor: Voter fraud support a disservice

Letter to the editor: Voter fraud support a disservice

{{featured_button_text}}

Was the election rigged?

Yes, in Montana. Daines, Rosendale, and Gianforte all got into office. Really.  Daines and Rosendale both said there was voter fraud and said they would speak in opposition to certifying the electoral votes of some states that the Republicans lost.  Gov. Greg Gianforte joined Republican Texas Sen. Ted Cruz in a Texas lawsuit to overturn election results in four key states Trump lost.

These are the kind of officials in the state representing Montana.  I fought for this country in the Korean War.  I was a police officer and helped people.  I don’t like the idea that you elected officials disregard what honest people expect.  You do not pay attention and respect what the people in Montana and in our nation need.

Bill Smith

Billings

4
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News