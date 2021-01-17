Letter to the editor: Voter fraud support a disservice

Yes, in Montana. Daines, Rosendale, and Gianforte all got into office. Really. Daines and Rosendale both said there was voter fraud and said they would speak in opposition to certifying the electoral votes of some states that the Republicans lost. Gov. Greg Gianforte joined Republican Texas Sen. Ted Cruz in a Texas lawsuit to overturn election results in four key states Trump lost.

These are the kind of officials in the state representing Montana. I fought for this country in the Korean War. I was a police officer and helped people. I don’t like the idea that you elected officials disregard what honest people expect. You do not pay attention and respect what the people in Montana and in our nation need.